Dubai: Oman has authorised AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to be used as third dose (booster dose), Omani media reported.
According to a Ministry of Health statement, the third dose will be given to those who have received the two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Currently, the ministry is providing Pfizer vaccine for third dose. In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Supreme Committee has urged both citizens and residents above the age of 18 to take the booster dose.
Over the past few weeks, Oman has been experiencing a spike in daily COVID-19 infections.
As many as 750 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Oman on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 310,338 in the Sultanate.