Dubai: Oman has announced new power tariff cuts for all consumers following a review of the general policies of the power sector, local media reported.

As soon as the Ministry of Energy and Minerals made the announcement, dozens of citizens and residents across the Sultanate welcomed the move.

The Public Services Regulatory Authority formulated regulations for expanding the timeframe (from 5 to 10 years) of the residential units’ electricity sector subsidy programme. One of the major decisions was to unify the electricity consumption segments for all residential category accounts (citizens and expats).

The first class/category includes the original account’s tariff (for two or less accounts) and this comprises three segments. The first segment ranges from zero to 4,000 kilowatt at a rate of 14 baisas per kw/h; the second from 4,001 to 6,000 kw at a rate of 17 baisas for each kw/h and the third from 6,000 kw onwards at a rate of 30 baisas for each kw/h. Earlier, the tariff value for the first section was 19 baisas per kw/h.

The additional account’s tariff (for more than two accounts) comprises three segments: the first for consumption from zero to 4,000 kw at a rate of 20 baisas for each kw/h, the second for 4,001 to 6,000 kw at a rate of 25 baisas for each kw/h and the third for consumption of more than 6,000 kw at a rate of 30 baisas for each kw/h.

The electricity tariff for the residential category will be calculated as of 1 January 2022. The system of national subsidy granted to entitled categories continues as prescribed. A subscriber from the exempted categories has a right to select one account for which “additional subsidy” will apply.