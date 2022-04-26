Cairo: Oman has announced the Muslim Eid Al Fitr holiday for public and private sector, saying it will start from Sunday, May 1, until Thursday, May 5.
Return to work will be on Sunday May 8 as Friday and Saturday is a weekend in the sultanate.
The holiday was set at directives from Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, local media reported.
The Omani Ministry of Labour said that employees may work during the designated holiday if the necessity arises, provided they are compensated according to related systems in the country.
The holy Islamic month of Ramadan started in Oman on April 3. Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan.