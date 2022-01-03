Dubai: Anyone violating the Omani dishdasha standard specifications will be slapped with a fine of 1000 OMR (Dh 9,542), Omani media reported.
Qais bin Mohammad Al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, has issued ministerial decision to consider the Omani standard specification No. (1639/2021) related to the Omani dishdasha as a binding Omani standard specification.
An administrative fine not exceeding OMR 1,000 has been set for anyone who violates the provisions of the decision, and the fine is doubled in case of repeated violation.
The earlier ministerial resolution 265/2016 in this regard has been cancelled.