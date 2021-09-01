Muscat: Oman’s Earthquake Monitoring Centre at Sultan Qaboos University (EMCSQ) recorded today at 6.52am an earthquake 79km off Salalah in Arabian Sea. The quake measured 3.3 on the Richter’s scale, with a depth of 10 km and was not reported to have caused any major impact.
There has been no tsunami alert also that has been issued. Three days back another earthquake of 4.6 magnitude was reported 536 km from Salalah in Hadramut in Yemen by EMCSQ.
Mild tremors have been regularly reported in and around Arabian Sea region in Oman. On August 1, 2, 10, 12, and 28, there were tremors of varying intensity reported in places close to Salalah and Khasab.
On July 3 this year at 9.12 pm, an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude was reported at the Owen Fracture Zone, almost 400 km from Salalah. On May 28 this year, two tremors ranging in magnitude between 2.5 and 3.4 on Richter’s scale were reported at 11.23am and 8.34pm at Jalan Bani and 17km off shore from Dibba respectively. Prior to this a 5.6 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Owen Fracture Zone region on April 24.