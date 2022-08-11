Dubai: Omani rescue teams saved the lives of a woman and her daughter, while three other members of the family drowned off Al Sawadi beach in South Al Batina.
According to local media reports, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Department (CDAA) teams rushed to the spot after they received an emergency call about the incident. However, they could rescue the mother and her daughter. They later recovered the bodies of her husband and their two sons.
It is believed they were swept away by strong tides in the sea during a family picnic on Wednesday.
The CDAA called on the public to adhere to safety guidelines, not to swim in undesignated places and to monitor children to avoid tragic accidents.