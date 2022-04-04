Dubai: Muslims found publicly breaking the fast during the day in Ramadan will be jailed and/or fined, Omani media reported.
According to Article (312) of the Penal Code, “A Muslim who publicly breaks the fast during the day in Ramadan shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of OMR1 to OMR5, or one of these two penalties for [breaking fast] without a legitimate reason."
For punsihment, the crime of publicly breaking the fast during Ramadan must meet several conditions, including:
1- The person who breaks the fast is a Muslim, practicing some Islamic rites, and is registered in private and governmental records as Muslim. As for non-Muslims and other religions, there is no punishment, because Islam is the first condition.
2- Behaving in a manner that violates the fast such as eating, drinking, smoking, or any other act that breaks the fast.
3- The absence of a legitimate reason to break the fast during the day in Ramadan. legitimate reasons include being sick, travelling, menstruating woman, or any other legitimate excuse.