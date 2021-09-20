Muscat: Indian schools in Oman will be resuming in-person classes in October for students after a gap of almost two years. Only teaching and administrative staff and students who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed entry. The vaccination rule is not applicable for students below the age of 12.
Indian School Muscat, Indian School Darseit, Indian School Wadi Kabir and Indian School Al Ghubra have intimated students on the precautions to be taken for the new session starting soon. All Indian schools in Oman have communicated to parents and students’ community on the various aspects guiding the resumption of regular classes and necessity to adhere to procedures.
Omani schools resumed in-person classes on September 19 after a long gap of almost 2 years.
A teacher of Indian School Wadi Kabir said that there will be more responsibilities for teaching and administrative staff as they have to ensure that the students maintain social distancing and are masked at all times.
Meanwhile, according to a recent ruling by the government, all residents above the age of 10 will be issued a resident card. This move prompted the Indian schools to make it compulsory for all students above the age of 10 to submit their resident cards.