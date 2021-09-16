Muscat: The Indian Embassy in Oman has announced the appointment of Amit Narang as next Ambassador to Oman. Narang is currently serving as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi. Narang is a 2001 batch Indian Foreign Services officer.
“Amit Narang (IFS: 2001), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman,” MEA said in a release shared through its website.
Munu Mahawar, the current Ambassador of India to Oman, has been posted as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Maldives. Both Narang and Mahwar are expected to take up the assignments shortly, the note read.
Narang, is an avid birdwatcher whose observation as a bird-watcher has been chronicled in his blog, wingedenvoys.wixsite.com, with brilliant photographs.
His introductory note to the blog read: “What began as an observation during a morning walk transformed into a self-challenge and has finally fructified into this online repository. 90 per cent of the birds in this project have been observed and photographed inside or within a 500m radius of the Ministry of External Affairs’ Residence Complex on Radhakrishnan Marg, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi. Six species a little farther off around the vistas of North & South Block (my office).”