Muscat: The Ministry of Education in Oman has announced the suspension of classes in several governorates due to anticipated unstable weather conditions.
Schools in Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, North and South Al Batinah will be closed on Sunday, March 10.
Educational authorities in other regions will monitor the situation and make decisions accordingly.
University studies in vocational colleges and some private institutions will be suspended on Sunday, March 10 in Al-Dhahirah, Al Buraimi, and several other governorates due to expected weather conditions. Decisions on Monday classes will be made by each institution.
Rehab centers & nurseries Closed
Work in governmental and private rehabilitation centers and nurseries across Oman, excluding Al Wusta and Dhofar, will be suspended on Sunday, March 10, with operations expected to resume on Monday, March 11.
This decision is in response to the anticipated adverse weather conditions caused by a low-pressure system in the area. Residents are advised to stay vigilant of the latest weather updates for their safety.