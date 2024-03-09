Dubai: Torrential rains and thunderstorms have swept through several governorates in the Sultanate of Oman, leading to severe floods and activating emergency protocols.
The North Al Batinah Governorate, particularly the areas of Liwa and Shinas, along with Buraimi Governorate's Madha, experienced intense early morning rainfall Saturday, following severe thunderstorms on Friday that triggered flowing valleys and reefs.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has forecasted partly cloudy to cloudy skies across most governorates, with potential thunderstorms bringing strong winds, hail, and flash floods affecting regions such as Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar.
The CAA warned of reduced horizontal visibility and advised caution.
The Relief and Shelter Sector has confirmed its preparedness for the event with 202 shelter centres across the affected governorates, three of which are already operational in Al Buraimi Governorate.
Continuous rainfall and thunderstorms have been reported, particularly affecting the wilayats of Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, North Al Batinah, and other governorates, including North and South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar.
Recent updates from the CAA highlighted thunderstorms and rain over Al Dakhiliyah and South Al Batinah, moving towards North and South Al Sharqiyah governorates and parts of Muscat, with cloud formations and possible rainfall in Al Buraimi and North Al Batinah Governorates.
Academic activities suspended
In response to the weather forecast, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation suspended academic activities in vocational colleges on Sunday, March 10, 2024, and shifted to remote learning in private higher education institutions across affected governorates. The decision on the resumption of regular classes on Monday will be made based on the evolving weather situation.
The Ministry of Social Development also announced the suspension of activities in government and private rehabilitation centres and nurseries in all affected governorates, except for Al Wusta and Dhofar.