Dubai: At least six people have died after two days of heavy rains that lashed different parts of Oman, local media reported.
Captain Munir bin Mohammad Al Sinan from the Public Relations Department of the Royal Oman Police said during in an interview with Oman TV that at least six people have died due to the heavy rains caused by the depression in Gulf of Oman.
Over 20 others were rescued over the past two days (Friday and Saturday), according to the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA).
The people rescued were from different wilayats. "Our rescue teams in the Governorate of South Batinah managed to rescue two people after they were left stranded in a valley in the wilayat of Rustaq. They are in good health," CDAA said in a statement.
Due to the impact of low pressure, several parts of Oman have been hit by intense rain, sparking floods in several governorates.
The low pressure is expected to last till January 5, according to Oman Meteorology.
“The weather is expected to be cloudy over the governorates of Musandam, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Muscat, Al Buraimi, Al Dahirah, Al Dakhliya, South Al Sharqiya and North Al Sharqiya with chances of rain occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh winds, flash floods, hail and wadis.
Chances of thundershowers concentrate over Governorates of Musandam, North Al Batinah and al Hajar mountains during the coming two days, while the weather will be partly cloudy skies with chance of isolated rain over rest of the Sultanate of Oman Governorates,” Oman Met said in the statement.