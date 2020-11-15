Cairo: Well-known Omani actor Ali Awad Al Busaidi, famous for his stage and TV performances, has died due to complications from COVID-19, media reports said Sunday.
Al Busaidi tested positive for the highly infectious illness last month.
He passed away Saturday night, triggering an outpouring of tributes in the Omani entertainment community.
“The humanitarian artist Ali Awad is dead. Farewell Bu Hussein. Adieu to the affable friend,” tweeted Omani-actor director Gassem Al Batashi.
The Omani Alden Theatrical group expressed sadness over Al Busaidi’s departure and offered condolences to his family.
Al Busaidi launched an acting career in the early 1980s, making his debut at the Omani Youth Theatre. In 1987, he co-founded the Sahwa theatrical group and performed in several of its shows. The group was the first Omani private troupe participating in the Gulf Theatrical Festival in 1993, and the Cairo Theatre Experimental Festival.
Al Busaidi also performed in a string of popular TV serials.