Muscat: Oman’s Ministry of Health reported over 76 per cent of the total target population in Oman has been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The intensive vaccination campaign in Oman at government designated centres, and also across various private clinics, has ensured a uniform coverage among multiple segments of people.
With the vaccination coverage and strict precautionary measures, the cases have come down considerably. Oman has imposed measures such as allowing entry to offices, shopping centres, ministries, restaurants, hotels, and airports only to vaccinated people.
In the last 24 hours, Oman recorded zero COVID-19 deaths replicating the September 5 record. New cases across the country in the past 24 hours were 58, with 89 recoveries.
The total number of people vaccinated for COVID-19 in Oman with at least one dose since the beginning of the national campaign for immunisation until September 12 reached 2,710,021, which is 76.3 per cent of the population. Close to 46 per cent have taken both the doses.