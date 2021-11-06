Oman has several health centres run by the government in every locality, which administer the required mandatory vaccines and booster shoots, for infants and children, and now COVID-19 vaccine shots as well. Image Credit: AP

Muscat: The COVID-19 vaccination campaign venue in Muscat is being transferred from the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) to health centres and other new venues listed by the Ministry of Health from November 7.

OCEC was declared as the premier vaccination venue in the capital in June this year to ensure a sizeable number of citizens and certain categories of expatriates were given the inoculation shots. The sheer volume handled at the peak of the vaccination campaign at OCEC venue ensured that a majority of citizens completed their required jabs at this venue.

As per a recent data shared in Oman’s Ministry of Health Twitter handle, 86 per cent of Oman’s population has been vaccinated.

With the events scene opening up in Oman and OCEC being one of the premium events’ venue not just in Oman but also in the region, and with the major phase of vaccination now under control, it is back to local health centres to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Oman has several health centres run by the government in every locality, which administer the required mandatory vaccines and booster shoots, for infants and children, and now COVID-19 vaccine shots as well.