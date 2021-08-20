Muscat: Oman’s colleges and universities will return to in-person classes from next academic year.
The decision, revealed via a communication that was addressed to the heads of the universities and colleges, prevails as of now till a new development prompts a change.
The education ministry stressed the importance of physical presence of students in educational institutions and underlined the need to take vaccinations before the beginning of the academic year.
The ministry also said that it does not have any objection in maintaining 20 to 30 per cent of the study load through distance learning.
With the vaccination having started for twelfth graders in May this year as well as for all those above 18 years in July, a vast majority of student population have been inoculated.
The decision of attendance-based classes received mixed response from the student community as evidenced through comments on Social Media channels. However vast majority were happy to return to educational institutions, albeit masks and social distancing.