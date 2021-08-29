Muscat: Private organisations in Oman are reporting a sudden surge in annual leave applications, following the lifting of ban on certain countries which were hitherto in a banned list.
TThe removal of institutional quarantine for those arriving in Oman with a proof of negative PCR test result, is another reason many have decided to fly to their home country.he expatriates who had postponed their annual leave for more than a year due to COVID-19 are now in a mad rush to visit their home countries.
A senior HR staff of one of the leading automobile companies in Oman, said that on the day the ban was lifted, the HR department was flooded with leave requests from staff.
The cost of tickets has also gone up proportional to the demand. A leading travel agent in Muscat said that while there is a huge demand for tickets from Muscat to Indian cities, there is a bigger rush for tickets from people in various Indian cities to return to Muscat. “There is a sudden spike in demand for tickets from Muscat to Indian cities as well but there are a greater number of people awaiting to return to Muscat as well.”
Currently, return ticket per person cost upwards of 330 Omani riyals (about $855) to any Indian destination. Travel agents say that the prices will come down once the demand decreases after the initial euphoria of travelling boils down. October will see a more realistic price pattern with many airlines even going in for sales and offer prices to entice people, the travel pundits said.