Dubai: All eligible citizens and residents must be fully vaccinated in Oman by October 1, Dr. Saif Salim Al Abri, Director General of Disease Surveillance and Control Department at the Ministry of Health announced.
Al Abri also said that government institutions will resume work at 100 per cent capacity as of September 1.
“Vaccination is a must for all public workers. In addition, expat workers must be vaccinated in order to renew their residency status,” Al Abri added.
Dr. Ahmed Al Saidi, Minister of Health, meanwhile, spoke about expansion of the vaccination campaign targeting residents through their companies’ commitment to immunization plan.
The minister said that the Sultanate seeks to obtain 500,000 doses of Sinovac to inoculate expat workers.
“While at least one dose is compulsory for all until the end of September, all of us have to take two doses by October,” Al Saidi emphasised.