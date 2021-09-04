Muscat: Conde Nast Traveller (CNT), Britain, has listed Oman as one of the 25 best holiday destinations to visit in November.
The list contains places from South Korea’s capital Seoul to Canadian hinterland.
“If what you want is a hit of winter sun, somewhere remote with wide open spaces, and just a short flight away, then Oman may just be the place you were looking for. Muscat is where you’ll find age-old traditions, elaborate mosques and scent-filled souks. On the west coast, the Musandam Peninsula has empty coves and always-warm green-blue water, hidden by the imposing Hajar Mountains. For more dramatic scenery still, travel along the southern coast, camping among the dunes in goat’s-hair Bedouin tents.”
CNT also lists ideas for a sustainable travel tip with trips to Salalah, as well as visiting traditional fishing villages and learning about Bedouin life from local guides. Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve and the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary are also mentioned as must-see places while in Oman.
November heralds the start of salubrious season as the temperature comes down considerably. Muscat is also a preferred port of call of many luxury cruise liners during the pre-COVID-19 days when tourism activities and tourists were in full swing. With Oman now open for international arrivals and the visa issuance also on track, hotel operators and DMC (Destination Management Companies) are hoping for a better season this year onwards.