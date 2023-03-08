WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden thanked the sultan of Oman on Tuesday for the country’s support of a UN-mediated truce in Yemen and for its decision to open its airspace to all civilian aircraft, including those flying to and from Israel, the White House said in a statement.
Biden also told Haitham bin Tariq Al Said he welcomed Oman’s role in securing the freedom of American citizens wrongfully held in Iran.
On February 23, Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority tweeted: “As part of the Sultanate of Oman’s continuous efforts to fulfill its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, the Civil Aviation Authority affirms that the Sultanate’s airspace is open for all carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflyuing [sic],” not mentioning Israel by name.
Last July, ahead of Biden’s visit, Saudi Arabia opened its skies to all commercial flights.
With the Omani announcement, Israeli flights can shave off two to four hours to popular destinations like India and Thailand.