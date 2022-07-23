Cairo: A bus crashed in a mountainous area in Oman, killing five people and injuring 14 others, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said Saturday.
The wounded sustained medium to serious injuries, the ROP added on Twitter.
The bus with 19 people on board crashed in the mountainous Al Jebl Al Sharq in the Al Hamra province in northeastern Oman, according to police.
Al Roya newspaper, citing unidentified sources, reported that the crashed bus belonged to a childhood centre.
Social media reports said the bus was carrying orphans who were on a trip to the area when the mishap occurred.
Authorities did not comment on these reports.