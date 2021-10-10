Muscat: The Sri Lankan diplomatic mission had a commemorative celebration to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries with an One Day International cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka. The first ever ODI between Oman and Sri Lanka was played yesterday at the sprawling Al Amerat cricket ground in Muscat before the scheduled ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Oman Ameer Ajwad and the Chairman of Oman Cricket (OC) Pankaj Khimji together with the members of Oman Cricket Board inaugurated the match with a cake-cutting ceremony.
Oman’s team coach - erstwhile Sri Lankan national team player - Duleep Mendes along with the team members of both the teams and key members of OC led the ceremony before the start of the match.
Ambassador Ameer Ajwad presented 40th Anniversary memorial logo pin to the Chairman of Oman Cricket and the members of the Oman Cricket Board. Speaking on the occasion Ajwad praised the dedicated efforts of those behind fostering and boosting cricket in Oman. “The amazing development of cricket infrastructure in Oman is remarkable. We are sure this game would play a significant role in further enhancing the relation that Sri Lanka and Oman have into new areas of cooperation in the years ahead.”