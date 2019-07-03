The female rapper is well known for her outlandish, provocative style

Dubai, UAE: Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday that hip-hop star Nicki Minaj will perform in the kingdom.

The female rapper is known for her outlandish, provocative style and hits like 'Anaconda'. Her lyrics are often laced with profanities and her skin-bearing music videos often include twerking. Christian groups criticised her 2012 Grammy Awards performance, which included dancing priests and an exorcism.

Saudi organisers announced she would be the headline act at the Jeddah World Fest on July 18. The concert, which is in line with Saudi laws is alcohol and drug-free, is open to people 16 and older, and will take place at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium in the Red Sea city.

Reactions on social media ranged from shock and joy to criticism and disappointment.

Saudi organisers said the concert will be broadcast globally and covered by MTV. Other performers include British artist Liam Payne and American DJ Steve Aoki. The kingdom is also promising quick electronic visas for international visitors who want to attend.