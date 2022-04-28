Cairo: A ceiling of a mosque had partially collapsed in Kuwait, causing no casualties among worshippers, local media reported.
The collapse occurred at the mosque in Kuwait City while the faithful were performing the Taraweeh prayers associated with the current Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Some parts of the ceiling decoration fell off during the prayers, but caused no injuries among worshippers, Al Jarida newspaper reported.
The collapse prompted the imam to halt the prayers.
An online video showed workers later repairing the damage as parts of the ground inside the mosque were covered with traces of the fallen decoration.