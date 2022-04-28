Cairo: Kuwait’s customs officials said they had foiled an attempt to smuggle 14,720 alcohol bottles into the country ahead of the Eid Al Fitr celebrations.
The haul was seized in a container of household items coming from an unspecified Gulf country at the Kuwaiti Al Shuwaikh port, the Kuwaiti Customs said on its Twitter.
The market value of the seized contraband is estimated at KD1 million, said Al Anba newspaper that described the foiling of the attempt as a blow to mafia and dealers in alcohol ahead of the Eid holiday.
The haul was seized after customs officers had suspected the container and employed sophisticated search equipment that emitted signals, prompting officers to thoroughly examine the contents of the shipment, the paper added.
Kuwaiti authorities have in recent months announced several arrests and hauls in a crackdown on illegal alcohol plants in the country.