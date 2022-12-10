Cairo: Kuwait has announced thwarting attempts to smuggle a total of 1 milion Captagon drug pills and 335 kilos of hashish valued at over KD2 million into the country.
The haul included 1 million Captagon pills and 80 kilos of hashish seized during a smuggling bid on sea, the Interior Ministry said.
Twenty other kilos of hashish were seized at a border crossing, the ministry added without specifying the source of the drugs.
In two other smuggling attempts, 235 kilos of hashish were caught on sea.
An unspecified number of smuggling suspects were arrested and referred to competent agencies.
A video posted by the ministry showed Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Talaal Al Sabah inspecting the seized haul during a visit to the General Administration for Drug Control.