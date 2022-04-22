Dubai: Some television viewers were left bemused after spotting what they believed to be a cat wandering inside the studio of Kuwait's state-run TV during a live programme.
A video of the cat passing from behind the news anchors without them knowing about it has gone viral on social media.
Social media users attributed the incident to negligence and called on competent authorities to investigate how a cat can enter a news studio without anyone noticing it.
In an unrelated incident in Kuwait, a football match between two national teams had to be stopped in the second minute of its start following an electricity outage. The reason behind the outage was not immediately clear.