Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has announced the arrest of eight expats accused of running an unlicensed restaurant within a residential area, offering patrons unauthorised alcohol and pork products.
The clandestine establishment was discovered serving a menu that included both locally manufactured and imported alcoholic beverages, as well as pork items.
Following routine inspections, the operation of the illegal restaurant was brought to light.
In response, a special unit from the Criminal Investigation and Licensing Department was assigned, with proper legal authorisation, to bring to justice the individuals behind this unlawful venture.
A significant haul was confiscated by the authorities upon conducting their investigation at the unlicensed restaurant. The seizure included 489 bottles of locally manufactured liquor, 54 jars of alcohol, 10 imported liquor bottles, and 218 kilos of pork. All confiscated items were handed over to the Food and Nutrition Public Authority, which levied fines for the services provided to the patrons of the illegal establishment.
The eight expatriates are in the process of being handed over to the competent bodies to face legal action.