Dubai: Two Syrian workers have been killed in Kuwait following a row with an Egyptian shawarma chef inside the restaurant they worked for, local media reported.
Another Syrian worker has also been injured in the crime and his health condition is said to be unstable.
The Egyptian chef is said to have had a row with the three Syrians over work-related issues in the restaurant.
However, a heated altercation erupted between the two sides right before Iftar, which developed into a fist fight that ended up with the chef grabbing the shawarma knife and attacking the three men, killing two and injuring the third one.
Following the crime, the killer ran away from the scene but later surrendered to the police. A premeditated murder case was registered against him and he was referred to the authorities to take necessary legal action.