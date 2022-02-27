Cairo: Kuwaiti police had thwarted two suicide attempts in different places amid a reported rise in suicide cases in the country.
The first case involved an Asian man who threatened to throw himself from a foot bridge in Al Farwaniya governorate, Al Rai newspaper reported.
Alerted about the threat, police rushed to the site where they placated and restrained him, a security source said.
The man, whose nationality or age was not disclosed, was later kept in custody for legal procedures.
In the second case, firefighters in the area of Al Fahaheel in Al Ahmadi governorate, managed to control a Kuwaiti man who had attempted to commit suicide by leaping from a five-floor building, the same paper reported.
He was handed over to competent agencies, it added.
Motives for suicide were not clear in both cases.
In recent months, Kuwaiti media has reported a series of suicide deaths and attempts.
Earlier this month, an Indian expatriate committed suicide by hanging himself inside his room in the area of Jleeb Al Shuyoukh in Al Farwaniya.
Forty-one suicide cases and 43 suicide attempts were registered last year in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people mostly foreigners, according to official figures.
Last October, Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas newspaper as saying at the time.
Kuwait has boosted security on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site, according to local media.