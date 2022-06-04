Cairo: Three child brothers had drowned while swimming off a beach in Kuwait, authorities have said.
The Kuwaiti trio had drowned off Anjafa beach in Salwa area on Friday, the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) said.
Authorities had initially been alerted that three children aged seven, 10 and 12 years went missing while playing on the beach, added KFF.
A rescue team went to the site where they found the three dead and retrieved their bodies, the service said.
The dead included two girls and a boy. Full circumstances surrounding the tragedy are not clear yet.
In recent months, Kuwaiti media has reported several deadly incidents during swimming.
Last October, 10 people drowned in the Hawalli governorate off the Arabian Gulf.