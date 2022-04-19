Cairo: A street fight involving two families in Kuwait was ignited by a dispute between a married couple, a local newspaper has reported.
Footage posted online showed a violent brawl on a street reportedly breaking out on Monday, prompting police intervention in the area of Al Adan in the Kuwaiti governorate of Mubarak Al Kabeer.
The violence initially started with an unspecified row between a husband and his wife in their house, but relatives’ interference fanned the disagreement that evolved into a brawl, which spilled over into the street, Al Anba newspaper quoted a security source as saying.
“The brawl did not result in injuries. Those transferred by the ambulance suffered from short of breathing,” the source added.
Parties to the violence, which involved an exchange of fistfight, were taken to a police station where they eventually renounced their complaints against each other, the source said.
The Interior Ministry earlier said suspects were arrested and referred to the competent agency.
In recent months, Kuwait has seen several incidents of violence in public.