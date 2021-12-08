Cairo: An Indian shepherd, working in Kuwait, died after a sheep had rammed him in the head, a Kuwaiti newspaper said.
The incident happened in the area of Kabad in Kuwait’s governorate of Al Jahra where a big-horned sheep hit the Indian man in the head while he was looking after a herd, Al Rai reported, quoting the expatriate’s sponsor.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due to the severe hit, the sponsor added.
His death was registered as a case of involuntary manslaughter. The victim’s age was not given.