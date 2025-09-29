Five sentenced in plot to frame Lebanese doctor in Kuwait

Each convicted defendant was also fined 5,000 Kuwaiti dinars
Dubai: Kuwait’s Court of Cassation has delivered a final verdict in a sensational case involving the abduction of a Lebanese doctor and an attempt to frame him on drug charges, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.
The court upheld five-year prison sentences for two military officers, a Kuwaiti doctor, an Iraqi expatriate, and a stateless man, while acquitting a police sergeant accused in the scheme. Each convicted defendant was also fined 5,000 Kuwaiti dinars (about $16,250).
According to court filings, the defendants lured the doctor by stopping his vehicle, searching it, and planting a substance they claimed was narcotics. They then fabricated a police report and unlawfully transferred him to the General Directorate of Drug Control with the aim of charging him falsely and securing his deportation.
The Ministry of Interior later uncovered the plot through investigations, cleared the doctor of all allegations, and brought the perpetrators to justice.
