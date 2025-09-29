GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Five sentenced in plot to frame Lebanese doctor in Kuwait

Each convicted defendant was also fined 5,000 Kuwaiti dinars

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi ruling: No refund for cancelled wedding fees
Abu Dhabi ruling: No refund for cancelled wedding fees

Dubai: Kuwait’s Court of Cassation has delivered a final verdict in a sensational case involving the abduction of a Lebanese doctor and an attempt to frame him on drug charges, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.

The court upheld five-year prison sentences for two military officers, a Kuwaiti doctor, an Iraqi expatriate, and a stateless man, while acquitting a police sergeant accused in the scheme. Each convicted defendant was also fined 5,000 Kuwaiti dinars (about $16,250).

According to court filings, the defendants lured the doctor by stopping his vehicle, searching it, and planting a substance they claimed was narcotics. They then fabricated a police report and unlawfully transferred him to the General Directorate of Drug Control with the aim of charging him falsely and securing his deportation.

The Ministry of Interior later uncovered the plot through investigations, cleared the doctor of all allegations, and brought the perpetrators to justice.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai: Friendship ends in court battle over Dh3.5m loan

Dubai: Friendship ends in court battle over Dh3.5m loan

1m read
Court orders repayment in Dh370,000 investment dispute

Court orders repayment in Dh370,000 investment dispute

2m read
Hospital, doctor ordered to pay patient Dh50,000

Hospital, doctor ordered to pay patient Dh50,000

1m read
The facility also failed to present legal proof that the doctor had received the salaries she claimed.

Abu Dhabi court orders facility to pay doctor Dh84,000

2m read