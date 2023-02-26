Cairo: Saudi motorists visiting Kuwait have been warned against violating road rules in the country where displaying foreign flags or sectarian signs are banned. The warning was sounded by the Saudi embassy in Kuwait.
“The embassy wants to alert honourable citizens that systems in effect in the sisterly state of Kuwait provide for giving a ticket and impounding any car carrying flags of other countries, tribal or sectarian banners or emblems denoting a category or a group or any unofficial writings or posters,” the mission said in a tweet.
The notice comes as Kuwait marks the 62nd anniversary of its National Day.
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are members of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.
Last week, the official Saudi news agency SPA reported that Saudi police had arrested an unspecified number of motorists in several areas of the kingdom for displaying stickers on their vehicles inciting tribalism.
The motorists had been stopped in the capital Riyadh and the provinces of Ha’il and Northern Borders for displaying stickers that stirred tribalism and shake national unity, the agency added.
The Saudi public prosecution has incriminated production, posting or storing of items on social media inciting tribalism, or prejudices detrimental to public order.
Offenders face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of SR3 million or one of both penalties if convicted of producing material harming public order, religious values, public morality or private life, or posting or storing on social media in the kingdom.
The kingdom has also in place tough laws against racism.
Racial offenders on social media face tough punishment in Saudi Arabia with fines up to SR500,000 and one year in prison.