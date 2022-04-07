Dubai: Saudi and Kuwaiti ambassadors to Lebanon will return to Beirut in the next few days as part of Gulf efforts to support Lebanon and help the Lebanese people economically, Kuwaiti media reported quoting diplomatic sources.
According to Al Jarida newspaper, the GCC believes that leaving Lebanon without support may lead to results that do not serve Gulf interests. Therefore, it is not possible to stay away from Lebanon for a number of reasons, including that the upcoming major transformations in the country will make it a place Gulf interests in the Middle East can be promoted.
The source said that Gulf countries have developed a clear programme to support Lebanon and save it from collapse and bankruptcy by providing humanitarian assistance, economic support and stimulating growth.
The sources added that the Saudi ambassador has already set a clear programme for Ramadan Iftar and meetings with Lebanese personalities of different orientations, which will have political dimensions that keep pace with the electoral process, support allies and friends, prepare for the post-election stage to produce political balances and adjust the balance of power.
In October last year, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain pulled their ambassadors from Beirut in response to comments made by Lebanon’s ex-information minister, George Kordahi, about the war in Yemen. In addition to recalling their envoys, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain also expelled Lebanon’s ambassadors from their countries.