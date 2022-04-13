Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities are considering raises in fees charged for some services offered by sectors of expatriates’ affairs and traffic, a local newspaper has reported.
A related memorandum will be soon presented to Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ahmed Al Nawaf to make a decision, Al Anba added, citing what it termed as a well-informed security source.
The move comes due to low fees on some services being provided by the ministry and offering other services for free, according to the report.
The memorandum does not include specific fee increases, but if the principle is approved, proposals will be made later, it said.
Asked if fees on visit visas will be increased, the source did not disclose expected hikes. "This will not be an anomaly as several countries have done this,” the source said. “Consequently, it is most likely to be applied in Kuwait too,” the source added.
Foreigners account for nearly 3.5 million of Kuwait's overall population of around 4.6 million.