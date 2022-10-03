Cairo: The average monthly pay for expatriates and Kuwaitis increased in the first six months of this year, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported, citing official statistics.
Expatriates saw their monthly wages increasing by five dinars ($16.13) on average, reaching KD343 by the end of June, compared to KD338 at the end of last December, Al Anba added.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of around 4.6 million.
Kuwaitis’ monthly pay, meanwhile, increased by around KD22, during the same period with the average monthly wages rising from KD1,491 at the end of December to around KD1,513 at the end of June, the report said.
According to unidentified official figures, a Kuwaiti government employee earned KD1,555 per month on average at the end of June against KD1,539 at the end of December.
The average monthly pay for a Kuwaiti private sector employee rose from KD1,255 to KD1,297 during the same period. The report did not give an explanation for the increases.
There was no immediate official comment.