Dubai: Kuwaiti citizens and expats will be allowed to pray at mosques this Ramadan like they were able to pandemic broke out.
According to the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Farid Emadi, the Ministry of Awqaf has drawn up plans for Ramadan, and lessons and lectures will be allowed to be held across mosques.
Worshippers in Kuwaiti mosques are no longer required to maintain physical distancing as part of newly introduced measures to ease curbs. A ban on in-person events, such as conferences, training courses, weddings and funerals, has also been lifted under the new measures that took effect on February 20.
Last Ramadan, the Kuwaiti cabinet restricted the number of actvities at mosques to help bring coronavirus infections under control amid an alarming rise in the country. The cabinet limited the time of Taraweeh prayer - an evening prayer performed during Ramadan in addition to the nightly Isha prayer - at mosques to 15 minutes.
The cabinet also banned delivering religious lectures or sermons and holding any activities at mosques after the prayers.
This year, Ramadan is likely to begin on April 2, and will end on May 1.
On the first day of Ramadan, the people of Dubai will fast about 13 hours and 47 minutes, gradually increasing to about 14 and a half hours towards the end of the holy month.