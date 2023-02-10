Dubai: The Philippines has temporarily suspended the recruitment of domestic workers for employment in Kuwait, according to an announcement from Philippine Minister of Migrant Labor, Susan Ople, Kuwaiti media reported.
The move comes as the Philippine government seeks major reforms in the treatment and working conditions of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the Gulf state.
In a statement, Ople said that the suspension will remain in place until the necessary reforms are implemented and adequate protections are put in place for OFWs.
Bilateral talks between the Philippines and Kuwait are imminent, with the goal of negotiating stronger guarantees for the rights and welfare of OFWs.
The ban comes few weeks after the brutal killing of Jullebee Ranara, a 35-year-old Filipina domestic worker, by a 17-year-old Kuwaiti man.
The tragic incident has prompted the Philippines government to suspend the accreditation of Kuwait’s foreign recruitment agencies.
The Ministry of Migrant labour in the Philippines also announced that Kuwaiti recruitment offices will be added to the blacklist and will prevent Filipino workers from being sent to Kuwait.
The 35-year-old Filipina housemaid was allegedly murdered by the teenager after being sexually assaulted. The burnt body of the victim was discovered on Salmi road.