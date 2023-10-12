Dubai: A Palestinian teacher in Kuwait has lost 11 members of her family in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.
Areej Qanan who had arrived in Kuwait just two months ago, grieved as her entire family was wiped off. Among those perished were her father, mother, sisters, brother and his wife.
In a show of solidarity, Dr Adel Al Mane, Minister of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research, called Qanan to offer his condolences and reiterated Kuwait’s supportive stand with the Palestinian people.
Al Mane reassured the bereaved teacher that he supports all male and female teachers from the Gaza Strip and the occupied territories working in Kuwait. He also paid tribute to the Palestinian martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defence of their homeland and cause.
The minister also expressed his solidarity with the Palestinian teachers who lost members of their families in the Israeli strikes.
Notably, there are hundreds of Palestinian teachers from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank who work in Kuwait.