Dubai: Over 9,000 expatriates of various nationalities have been deported from Kuwait to their home countries in the first quarter of 2023 an average of 100 expats every day, according to Kuwaiti security sources.
The deportation was due to their involvement in criminal and misdemeanor cases. Of the total deportees, around 4,000 were women.
The majority of the deportees were from the Indian community, followed by the Filipino, Sri Lankan, and Egyptian communities respectively.
Currently, 700 men and women are in deportation prison, and arrangements are being made for their deportation within the next 10 days.
The General Department of Residency Affairs Investigation and the Public Security Sector were the leading security departments referring violating expatriates for deportation.
Deportation for drug abuse and peddling has seen a significant increase in the past three months.
The rapid pace of deportation has been attributed to strict instructions from First Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Interior and Defense Sheikh Talal Al Khalid.
Al Khalid stressed the importance of immediate referral of violators to the concerned authorities without complacency or delay.
He also emphasised the need to prevent overcrowding in prisons, preserve the dignity of inmates, ensure continuous improvements of deportation prisons, and apply health requirements for prison inmates.