Dubai: A Kuwaiti resident found a newborn baby girl abandoned at his doorstep in the suburb of Doha.
When the shocked resident contacted the Operations Department of the Ministry of Interior, authorities despatched paramedics and police who promptly took the infant to a hospital for necessary care.
A search for the baby’s mother is underway.
This disturbing incident mirrors an incident from 2021 when a Nepalese couple was arrested for abandoning a newborn baby boy inside a garbage container.
A vigilant Filipino worker, who observed the couple acting suspiciously near the garbage bin in Al Farwaniyah city, reported the situation to the police.
The couple’s nefarious act was brought to light after the police unearthed the infant from the garbage and initiated an investigation.
The authorities arrested the duo the same day.
In a similar occurrence the previous year, the Mubarak Al Kabir police apprehended an unidentified individual for deserting a newborn baby near a trash bin.
The infant was found concealed in a carton. Thanks to the efforts of the Criminal Investigation Department, the suspect was captured, and the case was subsequently closed.