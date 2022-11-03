Cairo: Kuwait’s Higher Council of Judiciary has approved the appointment of 60 new prosecutors as part of efforts to expedite an employment policy dubbed as “Kuwaitisation” in the country, a local newspaper has reported.
The new batch includes 13 women, Al Qabas added, citing a “well-informed” source.
“This batch helps speed up the implementation of a plan to kuwaitise the judiciary and fast-track investigation and litigation procedures,” the source added.
“This marks the first time more than one batch of [Kuwaiti] prosecutors is approved in a single year.”
Kuwait’s judiciary has said it plans to replace foreign staff with citizens in four years.
Last July, 69 new Kuwaiti prosecutors took the oath of office.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.
In recent months, there have been increasing calls in Kuwait for curbing foreigners’ employment along accusations that migrant workers have strained the country’s infrastructure facilities amid economic repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic.