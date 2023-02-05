Dubai: A new batch of 180 Pakistani doctors and nurses has arrived in Kuwait to support the country’s healthcare sector, Al Jarida newspaper reported.
Pakistani Ambassador to Kuwait Malik Farooq expressed gratitude for the opportunity to help meet the medical needs of the Kuwaiti people.
Farooq said, “we know that after the pandemic, Kuwait has a shortage of doctors and nurses. I would like to thank the Kuwaiti government for trusting us. Our doctors and nursing staff are professional, competent, and have vast experience. Pakistan sends the best doctors from the best of its hospitals. We are happy that the people of Pakistan are offering their services to their friends and brothers in Kuwait.”
This batch of healthcare professionals is the 18th group to arrive in Kuwait as part of the agreement signed by the Pakistani and Kuwaiti governments.
The ambassador emphasized the strong bilateral relations between the two nations and expressed his eagerness to support the development of Kuwait.
“I am sure that this batch of doctors is only the beginning of strengthening our bilateral relations. We are ready to bring in more, not only doctors and nursing staff, but also Pakistani professionals in the fields of education, information technology, and others. We are ready to fill the shortage in any place or job, with the aim of helping in the development of Kuwait, which we have been doing for more than 60 years now,” Farooq added.