Cairo: An administrative decree, ordering stores in residential areas across Kuwait to close at midnight, has gone into effect, a Kuwaiti newspaper has said.
Kuwait’s Official Gazette has published the decree recently issued by the Kuwait Municipality, Al Jarida added.
The decree stipulates that all stores, especially restaurants and coffee shops in residential areas, including those operating in residential apartments, cooperative societies, public transport stops and commercial blocks, shut down at midnight.
Exempted from the order are central markets affiliated to cooperatives and pharmacies.
Any other exemption must be approved by the Interior Ministry.
The decree aims to serve the public good, ensuring safety and quietude in residential areas as well as to protect youngsters against potential negative effects, Al Rai newspaper has quoted municipal sources as saying.