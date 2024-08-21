Dubai: Kuwait’s implementation of a third fingerprint attendance system for government employees has caused significant disruptions across the country.

Mornings at shopping malls are noticeably quieter, with a sharp decline in shoppers and empty restaurants, as employees now need to be present at their workplaces on time.

The new system requires employees to record their attendance three times a day, which has also led to increased traffic congestion.

Employees working in remote locations are forced to gather at their offices simultaneously to complete their third attendance registration, resulting in delays and traffic jams around government offices.

Additionally, the delayed rollout of the smartphone application necessary for remote attendance verification has compounded the issue.