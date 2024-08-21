Stock Kuwait malls shopping vaccine
Kuwaitis wearing face masks walk at The Avenues Mall in Kuwait City. Mornings at shopping malls are noticeably quieter, with a sharp decline in shoppers and empty restaurants, as employees now need to be present at their workplaces on time.  Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Kuwait’s implementation of a third fingerprint attendance system for government employees has caused significant disruptions across the country.

Mornings at shopping malls are noticeably quieter, with a sharp decline in shoppers and empty restaurants, as employees now need to be present at their workplaces on time. 

The new system requires employees to record their attendance three times a day, which has also led to increased traffic congestion.

Employees working in remote locations are forced to gather at their offices simultaneously to complete their third attendance registration, resulting in delays and traffic jams around government offices. 

Additionally, the delayed rollout of the smartphone application necessary for remote attendance verification has compounded the issue.

Many employees are struggling with incomplete app features, leading to further complications in managing their attendance. Since the decision was announced, there has been widespread dissatisfaction across the country. Recently, a Kuwaiti singer joined the protest by launching a song against the third fingerprint attendance system.