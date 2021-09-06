Abu Dhabi: Kuwait’s Public Prosecutor has referred a complaint regarding the non-implementation of a judicial ruling in favour of an official of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation against the Minister of Oil and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Mohammed Al Faris, to the investigation committee for the trial of ministers, Al Qabas reported, quoting informed sources.
The sources said the complaint included the Petroleum Corporation’s refusal to re-instate the official despite the Court of Cassation’s ruling, due to the intransigence of the corporation’s administration.
The court’s ruling included cancelling the decision to dismiss the official from service and payment of his salaries, allowances and bonuses since 2015.
The sources said the Petroleum Corporation have lost many administrative cases recently, due to wrong decisions and incorrect promotions, the latest of which was the promotion of the compensation manager, which was cancelled by the court due to the lack of eligibility for promotion to this position.