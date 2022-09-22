Cairo: Several Kuwaiti government agencies have started a joint inspection drive to ensure compliance with new rules that went into effect for home delivery services in the country, according to a Kuwaiti newspaper.
Last month, Kuwaiti authorities unveiled a set of requirements for home delivery personnel, including the necessity of having an official health certificate and observing a uniform.
A joint committee comprising the Public Authority of Manpower (MAP), the Food Authority and the Interior Ministry, has launched daily inspections of commercial establishments and restaurants to verify abidance by the new requirements, Al Anba said, citing PAM sources.
Inspections aim at verifying availability of a health permit and a valid civil ID card for the driver of a delivery vehicle. Should the worker be caught away from his workplace, he would be re-ferred to the Residency Affairs Police to finalise procedures cul-minating in his deportation from the country, according to the paper.
Non-compliance with health requirements is punishable by fines on the worker and employer alike, it added.
The new rules also include an obligation to post a designating sticker on the delivery vehicle in coordination with the Kuwait Municipality.
The driver must have a residency permit issued through the employing company. Drivers of delivery cars and motorcycles are obligated to wear the uniform while on duty.
Authorities have warned business owners that breaches could result in licence suspension and other legal action. As in many other countries,the home delivery sector has grown in Kuwait during the COVID-19 outbreak and concomitant restrictions.