Dubai: A Kuwaiti man was arrested for stabbing a security member with a knife and attacking his family, Al Rai newspaper reported quoting informed sources.
The Interior Ministry said the operations room received a report about a man attacking his family and when a police patrol was dispatched to the house, one of the officers tried to disarm the man, but the latter turned on the official and stabbed him in the forearm.
Following the incident, another officer fired in the air and ordered the suspect to get away from his colleague, but the man continued to charge at his colleague.
At this point, the officer fired two warning shots in the air and when the suspect refused to let go of his intention to attack the officer, he was shot in the leg and injured.
The officer and the Kuwaiti suspect were taken to the hospital – the Kuwaiti under tight police security, following which he will be referred to the authorities concerned for legal actions.